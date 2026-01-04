Jharkhand Schools on Extended Break Amid Cold Wave Alert

Amid a severe cold wave sweeping through Jharkhand, schools in Ranchi and Jamshedpur have been ordered to remain closed until January 6. This decision follows a special alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued a 'yellow' warning for the region.

The closure affects all academic activities from kindergarten to class 12, across government and private institutions in the affected districts. The directive, issued under Section-163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, allows discretion for schools with scheduled examinations and for conducting classes for grades 10 and 12.

Government schools were already scheduled to close till January 5 owing to winter vacations. Upon reopening, teachers are expected to resume attendance using the eVV system and engage in non-academic duties on January 6, according to the issued order.

(With inputs from agencies.)