Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University: HoD Saswati Halder Cleared to Resume Duties

In a recent development at Jadavpur University, the executive council has cleared English department head Saswati Halder to resume her duties amidst ongoing investigations into a hijab-related incident.

The controversy, ignited on December 22, revolves around Halder's request for a student to adjust her hijab during an examination to verify the absence of communication devices.

The university's governing body expressed support for Halder and highlighted the need for a standard operating procedure for exams, while the investigation report is anticipated by January 29.

