Left Menu

Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University: HoD Saswati Halder Cleared to Resume Duties

Jadavpur University's executive council has allowed English department HoD Saswati Halder to resume her duties amidst the ongoing inquiry into a hijab-related incident. The fact-finding committee is set to submit its report on January 29. The controversy began when Halder asked a student to adjust her hijab during an exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:40 IST
Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University: HoD Saswati Halder Cleared to Resume Duties
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development at Jadavpur University, the executive council has cleared English department head Saswati Halder to resume her duties amidst ongoing investigations into a hijab-related incident.

The controversy, ignited on December 22, revolves around Halder's request for a student to adjust her hijab during an examination to verify the absence of communication devices.

The university's governing body expressed support for Halder and highlighted the need for a standard operating procedure for exams, while the investigation report is anticipated by January 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

 Global
2
Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

 Greece
3
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026