Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University: HoD Saswati Halder Cleared to Resume Duties
Jadavpur University's executive council has allowed English department HoD Saswati Halder to resume her duties amidst the ongoing inquiry into a hijab-related incident. The fact-finding committee is set to submit its report on January 29. The controversy began when Halder asked a student to adjust her hijab during an exam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent development at Jadavpur University, the executive council has cleared English department head Saswati Halder to resume her duties amidst ongoing investigations into a hijab-related incident.
The controversy, ignited on December 22, revolves around Halder's request for a student to adjust her hijab during an examination to verify the absence of communication devices.
The university's governing body expressed support for Halder and highlighted the need for a standard operating procedure for exams, while the investigation report is anticipated by January 29.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy
Supreme Court Battle Over Fed Independence: The Lisa Cook Controversy
Seer Support: Akhara Parishad President Backs Yogi Amid Controversy
AI Chip Export Bill Sparks Controversy and Campaigning in Congress
Electoral Controversy: West Bengal Officials in Hot Water