AI Summit Controversy: Galgotias University Faces Backlash
Galgotias University faced criticism at the AI Impact Summit for claiming a made-in-China robotic dog as its innovation. After the controversy, the government asked the university to vacate its stall. The institution clarified their aim was educational, introducing global tools to inspire students in AI programming.
Galgotias University faced significant backlash at the AI Impact Summit after it was revealed that a robotic dog showcased as their own innovation was actually a product of Chinese manufacturer Unitree Robotics.
The controversy began when a university professor presented the robot as developed by their Centre of Excellence. As the incident gained traction online, it was confirmed that the technology wasn't originally created by the university. Following this exposure, IT Secretary S Krishnan stated that exhibits falsely claimed as original will not be tolerated, leading to the university being asked to vacate their stall.
In response, Galgotias University clarified their position, emphasizing that their intention was to educate students in AI programming using globally available technologies. The university underscored their commitment to fostering innovation and preparing students for future technological challenges.
