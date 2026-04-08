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Academio: Bridging the Gap in IB and Cambridge IGCSE Education

Academio, an online tutoring platform founded in 2025, addresses the shortage of qualified IB and Cambridge IGCSE educators in India. It has achieved notable growth in student enrolments and is expanding its presence beyond its Gurugram headquarters. The platform offers tailored, one-on-one tutoring from a team of experienced educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:02 IST
Academio: Bridging the Gap in IB and Cambridge IGCSE Education
  • Country:
  • India

Academio, a burgeoning online tutoring platform, is tackling the shortage of qualified International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge IGCSE educators in India by offering specialized educational support. The platform, founded in 2025 by Nitasha Sagar Kukar, has achieved a commendable 20% month-on-month growth in student enrolments.

With a foundation of 32 specialist educators, many of whom are practising examiners with over a decade of teaching experience, Academio aims to bridge the gap in academic support by offering culturally relevant and conceptually rigorous instruction. This initiative came after Kukar experienced the challenges firsthand as a parent navigating the IB system.

To date, 95% of its students have shown academic improvement, outperforming predicted grades in major examinations. The platform is looking to expand its footprint beyond Gurugram, with plans to venture into Bengaluru and Pune, providing students across India access to top-tier educational resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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