Kerala Preps for Smooth SSLC and Higher Secondary Exams
Over 4,17,497 students in Kerala are poised to take the SSLC exams at 3,031 centers. Exams commence on March 5 and end on March 30. The Kerala General Education Minister confirmed logistics are in place with 26,000 teachers appointed for invigilation across the state.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is gearing up for its upcoming SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations, with over 417,497 students expected to participate. According to the Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, preparations are in full swing, ensuring a seamless experience across 3,031 centers.
The SSLC exams are scheduled to take place from March 5 to March 30. The minister confirmed that logistics, including the distribution of answer sheets and question papers, have been finalized. Around 26,000 teachers have been assigned invigilation duties throughout the state to ensure a smooth examination process.
Additionally, the state anticipates declaring SSLC results by the third week of May, facilitating timely Plus One admissions. Meanwhile, Higher Secondary exams are also slated for March, with results expected by May 22. Adequate examination facilities and workforce deployment underscore Kerala's dedication to educational excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- SSLC
- examinations
- students
- education
- March
- V Sivankutty
- teachers
- valuation centers
- admission
ALSO READ
Odisha Implements Heat Wave Safeguards for Educational Institutions
Latur's Architect of Education: Dr Janardan Waghmare Passes Away
Candle March in Raipur: Mourning Khamenei, Condemning US-Israeli Actions
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna in Kolkata on March 6 against 'arbitrary deletions' under SIR: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.
Kashmir Educational Institutions Closed Amid Protests