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Tragic Loss at IIT-Delhi: First-Year Student Found Dead

A first-year male student at IIT-Delhi was found dead in an apartment on campus. Despite no suicide note being found, a case has been registered for further investigation. The student lived with his mother, who was away at the time. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST
Tragic Loss at IIT-Delhi: First-Year Student Found Dead
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A young male student in his first year at IIT-Delhi was discovered dead, hanging from a ceiling fan in an on-campus apartment. The discovery was made on Thursday morning, prompting officials to investigate the incident thoroughly, despite the absence of a suicide note.

Responding to a distress call, police rushed to the New Vindhyachal Apartment within the IIT campus, finding the student's lifeless body. The student had been residing there with his mother, who was away. Officials quickly transported him to the IIT-Delhi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities revealed that no foul play is suspected, and a detailed inquiry is underway. An FIR has been filed under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a Supreme Court mandate. IIT-Delhi expressed deep sorrow over the student's untimely demise and assured cooperation in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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