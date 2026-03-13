India-US Trade Talks Progress Amid Tariff Turbulence

India and the United States are making strides in their ongoing trade discussions, targeting a mutually beneficial bilateral agreement. Despite recent obstacles from US tariff decisions and fresh trade investigations, both nations emphasize continued collaboration. Chief negotiators have been actively engaging to finalize the primary framework of the deal.

The commerce ministry has dismissed rumors of stalled negotiations, reaffirming the strong trajectory of the talks. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the robustness of the agreement, which promises to enhance India's technological edge by securing top-tier technologies from the US.

These developments come amid a complicated international landscape, with US-imposed tariffs affecting numerous countries. However, the commerce ministry maintains optimism, highlighting increased trade volumes and India's emerging capabilities as incentives for advancing the trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)