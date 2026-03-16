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Setback for IIT-Delhi: Soil Weakness Derails Jhajjar Campus Plans

Plans for an IIT-Delhi extension campus in Jhajjar, Haryana have been halted due to unsuitable land conditions. Soil tests indicated the area is waterlogged and lacks the load-bearing capacity required for construction. Existing facilities at IIT-Delhi’s Sonipat campus continue to support extensive research endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:05 IST
Setback for IIT-Delhi: Soil Weakness Derails Jhajjar Campus Plans
  • Country:
  • India

A proposed extension campus for IIT-Delhi in Jhajjar, Haryana has hit a major roadblock as soil tests have deemed the land unfit for construction. The Lok Sabha was informed about this development, revealing that the 50-acre land parcel's weak topography and waterlogging issues prevent it from supporting the necessary infrastructure.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar disclosed that the survey concluded the land's load-bearing capacity is insufficient, meaning it cannot meet the demands of the planned facilities at IIT Delhi. The campus was intended to focus on groundbreaking research in patient-specific drug development for cancer and medical equipment technologies.

IIT-Delhi, however, continues its research and innovation activities at its existing extension in Sonipat, Haryana. This campus, part of the Rajiv Gandhi Education City, boasts sophisticated facilities worth approximately Rs 190 crores, backing extensive research across various scientific disciplines and encouraging collaboration between academia, RND institutes, and industry.

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