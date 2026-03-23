Fudan Global MBA Program: Leading Global Change

Fudan University has unveiled its Global MBA Program, an ambitious initiative aimed at reshaping management education by putting Chinese business practices at the forefront of global discourse. The launch event, attended by university leadership and distinguished guests, marked a new chapter in Fudan's contribution to international management thinking.

Dean Xiongwen Lu emphasized the importance of transitioning from a 'knowledge receiver' to a 'knowledge constructor.' The program strives to export Chinese experience and innovation, supporting students to gain in-depth insights into advanced industries and technologies in China and Asia.

Director Neng Cao highlighted the program's unique digital and immersive learning models, blending traditional classroom education with cutting-edge technology. This innovative approach will serve as a catalyst for equipping young talents with the skills needed for global business challenges, furthering China's influence in management education.

(With inputs from agencies.)