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Karnataka Assembly Budget Session Faces Potential Curtailment Amid Bypolls

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has urged the Speaker not to curtail the ongoing Budget session of the legislature. The call comes amid indications of a potential session curtailment due to upcoming bypolls in the state. The session, which began on March 6, is scheduled to end on March 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:33 IST
Karnataka Assembly Budget Session Faces Potential Curtailment Amid Bypolls
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The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has made an earnest appeal to the Speaker not to curtail the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature. This plea arises amidst signals suggesting the session might be cut short due to upcoming bypolls in two assembly segments.

As the legislative assembly convened, Ashoka underscored the absence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, indicating the need for their presence to address pressing issues, particularly those concerning Bengaluru. Speaker U T Khader reassured that decisions regarding session curtailment would involve discussions with the opposition leader.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad acknowledged the possibility of session curtailment while the legislature has maintained the minimum number of working days. The potential curtailment comes as the session, initiated with the Budget presentation on March 6, faces a conclusion date of March 27, ahead of the April 9 bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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