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Rapidise Expands Vision AI and Camera Platforms for Global Industries

Rapidise, an India-based ODM, announces the expansion of its Vision AI and camera platform capabilities. This expansion supports industries like transportation and security by enabling the design and manufacturing of next-gen camera systems focusing on AI-enabled, real-time monitoring and proactive safety compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:08 IST
Rapidise Expands Vision AI and Camera Platforms for Global Industries
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Rapidise, a prominent India-based Original Design Manufacturer, is expanding its Vision AI and intelligent camera platform capabilities. This strategic move allows global enterprises across industries such as transportation, security, smart infrastructure, and industrial automation to design and manufacture next-generation camera systems.

As AI processing leans towards edge computing, there is a notable rise in the deployment of vision-enabled devices which offer speed, efficiency, and enhanced security by analyzing data close to its source. Rapidise integrates engineering across camera hardware, embedded systems, and AI processing to meet this growing demand, enabling global brands to conceptualize, prototype, produce, and deploy AI-enabled camera products.

CEO Brijesh Kamani emphasized the importance of Vision AI as a core technology layer for connected devices. With a range of products including surveillance, dash, and body cameras, Rapidise creates scalable and compliant camera platforms that adapt to stringent global security standards, offering customized solutions for safety and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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