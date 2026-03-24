PhysicsWallah Students Shine in IIT JAM 2026 Results

New Delhi, 24th March, 2026: In a remarkable achievement, 14 students from PhysicsWallah have secured top 10 ranks in the prestigious IIT Joint Admission Test 2026 (JAM) for subjects including Biotechnology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Among them, Sakshi Nijwala achieved AIR 1 in Biotechnology, demonstrating exceptional academic prowess.

This year, IIT Bombay conducted the IIT JAM, a national entrance exam essential for students aiming to pursue postgraduate studies at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The test assessed candidates across seven key scientific disciplines.

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, expressed his pride and congratulated the students for their hard work and determination, which led to their outstanding success in one of India's toughest entrance exams. The achievement not only highlights the students' dedication but also underscores PhysicsWallah's commitment to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)