Deepika's Stellar Success: Topping RBSE with PhysicsWallah's Program
Deepika excelled in the RBSE Class 10 board exam with 99.5% marks, thanks to the guidance from PW's RBSE Wallah program. Her strong performance highlights the effectiveness of structured learning resources and self-study. The overall pass rate this year was 94.23%, with girls outperforming boys.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:24 IST
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- India
In an impressive academic performance, Deepika emerged as a top scorer in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examinations, securing an outstanding 99.5% marks.
Enrolled in the PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah program and a student of Decent Public Sr Sec School in Baran, Deepika attributed her stellar success to rigorous self-study and the valuable support from her teachers and PW's structured learning resources.
The results, declared recently, showcased a commendable trend with girls outperforming boys in the overall pass percentage, which stood at 94.23% this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)