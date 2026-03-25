Deepika's Stellar Success: Topping RBSE with PhysicsWallah's Program

In an impressive academic performance, Deepika emerged as a top scorer in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examinations, securing an outstanding 99.5% marks.

Enrolled in the PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah program and a student of Decent Public Sr Sec School in Baran, Deepika attributed her stellar success to rigorous self-study and the valuable support from her teachers and PW's structured learning resources.

The results, declared recently, showcased a commendable trend with girls outperforming boys in the overall pass percentage, which stood at 94.23% this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)