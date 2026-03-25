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Deepika's Stellar Success: Topping RBSE with PhysicsWallah's Program

Deepika excelled in the RBSE Class 10 board exam with 99.5% marks, thanks to the guidance from PW's RBSE Wallah program. Her strong performance highlights the effectiveness of structured learning resources and self-study. The overall pass rate this year was 94.23%, with girls outperforming boys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:24 IST
Deepika's Stellar Success: Topping RBSE with PhysicsWallah's Program
Deepika
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive academic performance, Deepika emerged as a top scorer in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examinations, securing an outstanding 99.5% marks.

Enrolled in the PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah program and a student of Decent Public Sr Sec School in Baran, Deepika attributed her stellar success to rigorous self-study and the valuable support from her teachers and PW's structured learning resources.

The results, declared recently, showcased a commendable trend with girls outperforming boys in the overall pass percentage, which stood at 94.23% this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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