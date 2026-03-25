PhysicsWallah's GATE Wallah Achieves Top Ranks in GATE 2026

PhysicsWallah's GATE Wallah division has excelled in the GATE 2026 examination, securing four All India Rank 1 positions, including in Instrumentation and Chemical Engineering. More than 20 students achieved ranks within the top 10, showcasing strong performance across diverse disciplines.

Among the top achievers, Raja Majhi, Ekta Priyardarshinee, Sh Gowtham Gudimella, and Kushagra Mishra were key figures in leading the results, each securing the highest ranks in their respective streams. This marks a key milestone for the educational institution this year.

Alakh Pandey, CEO of PhysicsWallah, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments and reiterated the company's commitment to supporting academic success. The growing trend of students achieving top ranks as early as their third year further illustrates a shift towards earlier preparation and expanded career prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)