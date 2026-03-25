Kerala's Decade of People-Centric Governance Amidst Challenges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday underscored his government's dedication to maintaining a 'people-centric development model,' which has been consistently displayed over the past decade. Despite financial limitations imposed by the Central government and the opposition's critical stance, Vijayan highlighted his administration's focus on protecting common citizens in an era dominated by corporate interests.

Vijayan pointed out his government's success in preserving public sector undertakings and the state's industrial heritage by transforming public institutions into profitable ventures. He criticized the national parties, specifically the Congress and BJP, for their policies concerning the rubber sector, which he claims led to its collapse, whereas the LDF government ensured support through Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for farmers.

The Chief Minister also addressed ecological issues, citing the lack of intervention from the central government on wildlife conflicts. He reassured that the state government has taken decisive action in the Buffer Zone issue to protect residential areas, thereby supporting the grievances of rubber farmers and people in highland areas. The state's political future gains further attention ahead of the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, with results expected on May 4.