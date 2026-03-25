Pakistan's Diplomatic Push in West Asia
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on efforts to ease tensions in West Asia. Sharif discussed regional peace, expressed Pakistan's solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and proposed hosting US-Iran talks. The conversation underscores Pakistan's commitment to fostering dialogue and stability in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:22 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, held a pivotal conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, centering on diplomatic efforts to calm the escalating West Asia tensions.
Sharif emphasized the importance of de-escalation and showcased Pakistan's readiness to host negotiations between the US and Iran, aimed at a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
The discussions also involved expressions of solidarity towards Saudi Arabia, followed by a broader diplomatic engagement, illustrating Pakistan's proactive role in regional peace initiatives.
ALSO READ
The Silence of Diplomacy: India's Stance Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict
Macron Calls for De-escalation and Diplomacy with Iran
Diplomacy in Motion: U.S.-Iran Relations Under Negotiation
The Fog of Diplomacy: Unraveling the US-Iran Negotiation Claims
CSIR-MEA Hosts High-Level Diplomacy Meet from Global South to Boost Tech Collaboration