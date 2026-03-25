Pakistan's Diplomatic Push in West Asia

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, held a pivotal conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, centering on diplomatic efforts to calm the escalating West Asia tensions.

Sharif emphasized the importance of de-escalation and showcased Pakistan's readiness to host negotiations between the US and Iran, aimed at a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The discussions also involved expressions of solidarity towards Saudi Arabia, followed by a broader diplomatic engagement, illustrating Pakistan's proactive role in regional peace initiatives.