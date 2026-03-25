AI in Education: Connecting Indian High Schools to the Future

On Wednesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that all high schools across India will access broadband internet within the next 2-3 years, a move aimed at modernizing the education system.

During a Parliament session, Pradhan stressed the importance of embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education curriculum, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. He pointed out that around 60% of high schools already have internet connectivity.

The minister underscored the government's focus on teacher training to effectively integrate AI into classrooms. With initiatives like the DIKSHA and SWAYAM platforms, Pradhan confirmed that students would soon be learning AI from class three, ensuring foundational competencies and enhanced problem-solving skills in line with emerging technologies.