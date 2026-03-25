Left Menu

AI in Education: Connecting Indian High Schools to the Future

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that all Indian high schools will have broadband internet within 2-3 years. He emphasized the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in education, highlighting initiatives to build teacher capacity and integrate AI into curricula starting from Grade 3, as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:07 IST
AI in Education: Connecting Indian High Schools to the Future
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that all high schools across India will access broadband internet within the next 2-3 years, a move aimed at modernizing the education system.

During a Parliament session, Pradhan stressed the importance of embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education curriculum, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. He pointed out that around 60% of high schools already have internet connectivity.

The minister underscored the government's focus on teacher training to effectively integrate AI into classrooms. With initiatives like the DIKSHA and SWAYAM platforms, Pradhan confirmed that students would soon be learning AI from class three, ensuring foundational competencies and enhanced problem-solving skills in line with emerging technologies.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026