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Supreme Court Quashes In-Laws' Dowry Harassment Case

The Supreme Court has nullified a dowry harassment case against a woman's in-laws in Uttar Pradesh, citing insufficient evidence and warning against misuse of criminal law for personal vendetta. The case involved allegations of dowry demands and cruelty, but lacked corroborative evidence, leading to its dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:02 IST
Supreme Court Quashes In-Laws' Dowry Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a dowry harassment case against a woman's in-laws in Uttar Pradesh, citing vague allegations as insufficient grounds for criminal prosecution. The bench emphasized that matrimonial disputes must not trigger criminal proceedings without substantive evidence.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan addressed a petition challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash an FIR against the complainant's in-laws, charged under IPC Sections 498A and 323 and the Dowry Prohibition Act. They noted that the accusations, including demands for Rs 8.5 lakh and a car, lacked supporting evidence.

Highlighting prolonged delay in lodging the FIR, the court stated that justice should be pursued promptly to avoid prejudicing evidence. While allowing the appeals, the court annulled the FIR and charges, maintaining that the ruling wouldn't affect other matrimonial disputes between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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