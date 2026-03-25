Hungary’s Gas Supply Dilemma Amid Druzhba Pipeline Woes

Ukraine has reported no disruption in natural gas supplies from Hungary, despite recent comments from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about ceasing the supply until oil flows resume through the Druzhba pipeline.

Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters in Kyiv that the halt, if implemented, would result in significant economic losses for Hungary. He emphasized that the move could deprive the Hungarian economy of over $1 billion, as exemplified by last year's figures.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions and the potential economic implications of cutting energy supplies, leaving Hungary to weigh its options carefully amid broader regional energy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)