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Hungary’s Gas Supply Dilemma Amid Druzhba Pipeline Woes

Ukraine’s foreign ministry states there has been no disruption in its natural gas supply from Hungary, despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's plans to stop it amid issues with oil flows from the Druzhba pipeline. The halt could cost Hungary over $1 billion in economic losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:02 IST
Hungary’s Gas Supply Dilemma Amid Druzhba Pipeline Woes
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has reported no disruption in natural gas supplies from Hungary, despite recent comments from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about ceasing the supply until oil flows resume through the Druzhba pipeline.

Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters in Kyiv that the halt, if implemented, would result in significant economic losses for Hungary. He emphasized that the move could deprive the Hungarian economy of over $1 billion, as exemplified by last year's figures.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions and the potential economic implications of cutting energy supplies, leaving Hungary to weigh its options carefully amid broader regional energy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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