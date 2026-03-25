Historic Enthronement: Sarah Mullally Becomes First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

In a historic ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, Sarah Mullally will be enthroned as the Church of England's first female Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a transformative moment for the 85 million-strong Anglican community worldwide.

The service, which will include a mix of tradition and global symbolism, is set to take place before 2,000 guests, including notable figures such as Prince William, his wife Kate, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It will feature diverse voices and cultural representations, underscoring the Anglican Church's wide-reaching influence and diversity.

While Mullally's appointment initially faced criticism from conservative Anglican factions, her leadership is seen as an opportunity for fostering unity and dialogue. The event coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation, linking the ecclesiastical milestone with a significant biblical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)