Bridging Cultures: Japanese Language Course Potential at Arunachal Pradesh University

A Tokyo-based educational and employment services firm is considering a collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh University to introduce Japanese language courses aimed at boosting students' global employment prospects.

The delegation, led by Job is Well's COO Kazuki Maekoba and CEO Mansi Yogesh Naik, met with the university's registrar, Narmi Darang, to discuss the initiative. The company's focus on preparing Indian candidates for jobs in Japan's caregiving industry was a key point of discussion.

While Darang was receptive to the proposal, he highlighted the need for government approval to implement the new program. The company expressed readiness to support curriculum development if the initiative receives the necessary sanctions.