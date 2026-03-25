Controversy Over Demand for CBI Probe into Punjab Official's Suicide

Amid a contentious political atmosphere in Punjab, Congress state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has urged for a judicial investigation into the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation's district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Warring's stance raises concerns about the credibility of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the BJP-led Central Government.

This position has sparked internal conflict within the Congress. Several Congress Members of Parliament, including Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Charanjit Singh Channi, have advocated for a CBI inquiry. However, Warring maintains that any investigation should be overseen by a sitting high court or Supreme Court judge to ensure transparency and impartiality.

The demand has also elicited strong reactions from rival parties. Critics accuse Warring of complicity with the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, complicating the ongoing debate over CBI's role. The Chief Minister insists on the state police's capability to handle the case impartially, while political stakeholders continue to debate the appropriate course of action.