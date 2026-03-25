Inspiration Hub: Delhi University Unveils Prerna Bhawan

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh inaugurated 'Prerna Bhawan', a newly constructed activity center aimed at enriching student life with diverse facilities. The center will also house the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office.

This state-of-the-art facility, located in the Faculty of Social Sciences campus opposite Ramjas College, includes a cafeteria, gymnasium, meeting rooms, and a library spread over multiple floors, fully equipped to cater to student needs.

A range of activities awaits students, offering spaces such as a seminar hall and offices for the DUSU leadership. Singh emphasized that Prerna Bhawan will serve as a source of inspiration for students, supporting a variety of student-centric pursuits.