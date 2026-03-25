Legal Battles Over Social Media Addiction: A New Frontier

A landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles, involving Meta's Instagram and Google's YouTube, is anticipated to influence numerous similar cases. The jury's verdict, expected on Wednesday, could set significant precedence for lawsuits against these tech giants, brought by parents, attorneys general, and school districts.

The case centers around platform design rather than content, increasing the liability for companies like Snap and TikTok, both of which settled before the trial began. As states step up legislative actions, the U.S. Congress has yet to pass broad regulations on social media, despite growing criticism over child safety.

Several states have enacted laws in the past year controlling social media usage among children. While a new wave of cases heads to court, including another trial in Los Angeles this July, legal battles continue to mount against major tech companies. Issues range from age verification to the platforms' role in child exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)