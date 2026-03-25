Rahul Gandhi Accuses LDF-BJP Collusion in Kerala Campaign Launch

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has leveled allegations of an undisclosed alliance between Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking virtually at the United Democratic Front's (UDF) campaign launch in Kozhikode for the Kerala elections, he accused the LDF of dividing the state's people.

Highlighting job creation shortcomings, Gandhi criticized both the central and state governments for not meeting their employment promises while launching a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that the 40 lakh jobs promised were never delivered.

While Gandhi could not attend the campaign physically due to personal reasons, including his mother Sonia Gandhi's hospitalization, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed his sentiments, pushing for a governance change and pledging welfare initiatives, including free bus travel for women and increased pensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)