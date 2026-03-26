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Trump Administration Probes Medical School Admissions

The Trump administration has launched investigations into the admissions policies of three prominent medical schools. The Justice Department notified Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego about these investigations. This move was reported by the New York Times, citing official sources and reviewed documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:14 IST
Trump Administration Probes Medical School Admissions
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  • United States

The Trump administration has initiated investigations into the admissions policies at three leading medical schools, reported the New York Times on Thursday.

According to the report, the Justice Department has informed Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego about these inquiries.

The investigations focus on the schools' admissions procedures, according to documents reviewed by the Times and confirmed by two administration officials.

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