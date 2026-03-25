Petition challenging MHA circular on Vande Mataram premature, based on vague apprehension of discrimination: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Petition challenging MHA circular on Vande Mataram premature, based on vague apprehension of discrimination: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Supreme Court
- MHA
- Vande Mataram
- circular
- petition
- discrimination
- law
- judiciary
- dismissal
- evidence
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