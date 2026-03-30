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Himachal Pradesh's Bold School Restructuring: A Future Focus

The Himachal Pradesh government closed 774 schools and merged 532 others within three years, aiming to enhance educational quality and facilities. This restructuring predominantly affected districts like Shimla, Mandi, and Kangra. Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted that rationalization intends to integrate superior resources, amid some policy reversals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Bold School Restructuring: A Future Focus
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The Himachal Pradesh government has significantly restructured its educational framework by closing 774 schools and merging 532 others over three years, as disclosed by Education Minister Rohit Thakur during the recent state assembly session. This initiative aims to bolster educational quality and facilitate the integration of better infrastructure.

Shimla witnessed the highest number of school closures at 223, with 96 mergers, followed by Mandi with 138 closures and 91 mergers. Kangra and other districts also experienced notable changes. The government asserts that these measures will streamline education facilities by consolidating resources.

Although the reform strategy has moved ahead swiftly, it faced reversals, such as the withdrawn notification regarding the merger of Government Girls School in Bilaspur with another school, highlighting an ongoing dialogue in optimizing educational resource distribution.

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