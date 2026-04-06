Debate on 'Mahakal Standard Time' Sparks Controversy

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has publicly criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his controversial remarks regarding the establishment of 'Mahakal Standard Time' in India.

Gokhale questioned Pradhan's geographical knowledge after the minister incorrectly asserted that Ujjain was the intersection of the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.

The proposal by Pradhan, made during the 'Mahakal: The Master of Time International Conference', has sparked a heated discussion on India's global scientific standing and the nation's education policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)