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Debate on 'Mahakal Standard Time' Sparks Controversy

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's proposal to replace Greenwich Mean Time with Mahakal Standard Time. Gokhale questioned Pradhan's understanding of geography and suitability for his position after the minister incorrectly claimed where the Equator and Tropic of Cancer meet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:31 IST
Debate on 'Mahakal Standard Time' Sparks Controversy
Saket Gokhale
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has publicly criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his controversial remarks regarding the establishment of 'Mahakal Standard Time' in India.

Gokhale questioned Pradhan's geographical knowledge after the minister incorrectly asserted that Ujjain was the intersection of the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.

The proposal by Pradhan, made during the 'Mahakal: The Master of Time International Conference', has sparked a heated discussion on India's global scientific standing and the nation's education policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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