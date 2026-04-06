Judicial Crisis in Malda: Supreme Court Orders NIA Takeover

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assume control of cases linked to the gherao of seven judicial officers in Malda. This action comes amid concerns about the erosion of credibility in West Bengal's administrative ranks and the injection of politics into government duties.

The directive was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, relying on its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. They transferred 12 cases related to the April incident, highlighting the inadequacies of the existing local police investigations.

Furthermore, the court criticized state officials, expressing disappointment in their inability to manage the situation effectively, and instructed the West Bengal police to coordinate with the NIA in handing over 26 accused individuals for closer examination of the incident, which appears to be a deliberate and organized effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)