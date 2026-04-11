Online Education Surge: India's Degree Marketplace Booms

New Delhi, India – April 2026 – TrainingsKart, a prominent online education platform, has highlighted the robust growth trajectory expected in India's online degree market. Projections indicate a significant expansion, driven by evolving educational needs and favorable policies, with the market poised to surge from USD 3.6 billion in 2025, at a 23% CAGR by 2030.

The surge in demand for flexible and accessible education is notable among professionals seeking skill advancements through recognized online degrees such as MBA, BBA, MCA, and BCA. The University Grants Commission's endorsement equating online degrees with traditional ones boosts learner confidence in these qualifications.

Metropolitan hubs like Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai spearhead this trend, yet the reach is extending beyond to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. As India aims for advanced education targets in its National Education Policy, online programs are central to creating inclusive, future-ready learning environments.