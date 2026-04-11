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Online Education Surge: India's Degree Marketplace Booms

TrainingsKart reports optimistic growth in India's online degree sector, anticipating a significant rise by 2030. Driven by shifting learner needs and supportive policies, the market, worth USD 3.6 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% through 2030. Online programs offer flexible, affordable education access nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:46 IST
Online Education Surge: India's Degree Marketplace Booms
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India – April 2026 – TrainingsKart, a prominent online education platform, has highlighted the robust growth trajectory expected in India's online degree market. Projections indicate a significant expansion, driven by evolving educational needs and favorable policies, with the market poised to surge from USD 3.6 billion in 2025, at a 23% CAGR by 2030.

The surge in demand for flexible and accessible education is notable among professionals seeking skill advancements through recognized online degrees such as MBA, BBA, MCA, and BCA. The University Grants Commission's endorsement equating online degrees with traditional ones boosts learner confidence in these qualifications.

Metropolitan hubs like Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai spearhead this trend, yet the reach is extending beyond to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. As India aims for advanced education targets in its National Education Policy, online programs are central to creating inclusive, future-ready learning environments.

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