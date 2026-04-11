Chidambaram Critiques TVK's Political Inexperience Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken aim at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, pointing out the stark differences between political governance and the world of cinema. As Tamil Nadu gears up for assembly elections, Chidambaram remarked that effective governance cannot afford 'retakes' like in the film industry.

Chidambaram questioned the political experience of Vijay and his party, TVK, stating, 'A 'Vijay party' has emerged without any political foothold.' He criticized Vijay for a lack of public engagement and media interaction during a rally in Karaikudi, emphasizing the importance of open communication in politics.

The Congress leader drew from his own career, underscoring his accessibility and eagerness for debate. He juxtaposed his tenure in government with the demands of running a state, declaring governance to be a complex task requiring sound judgment and decisive action, unlike the retakes offered in a film set.