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Chidambaram Critiques TVK's Political Inexperience Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized TVK chief Vijay's political inexperience as Tamil Nadu elections approach. Highlighting governance's complex demands, he contrasted it with cinema's retakes, emphasizing the critical nature of administrative decisions. His comments come as heightened political activity unfolds in the state, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:53 IST
Chidambaram Critiques TVK's Political Inexperience Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken aim at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, pointing out the stark differences between political governance and the world of cinema. As Tamil Nadu gears up for assembly elections, Chidambaram remarked that effective governance cannot afford 'retakes' like in the film industry.

Chidambaram questioned the political experience of Vijay and his party, TVK, stating, 'A 'Vijay party' has emerged without any political foothold.' He criticized Vijay for a lack of public engagement and media interaction during a rally in Karaikudi, emphasizing the importance of open communication in politics.

The Congress leader drew from his own career, underscoring his accessibility and eagerness for debate. He juxtaposed his tenure in government with the demands of running a state, declaring governance to be a complex task requiring sound judgment and decisive action, unlike the retakes offered in a film set.

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