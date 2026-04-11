Tragedy Strikes in Mumbai: Slab Collapse Claims Life

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where a 75-year-old man lost his life following a structural mishap. The victim, Susai Daevdas Kaunder, was struck by a slab collapse in a two-storey building on Saturday morning.

According to local officials, the incident occurred at Tulshipada in Patkar Compound shortly before 9:45 am. The upper floor's slab unexpectedly gave way, resulting in critical injuries to Kaunder.

Emergency services rushed him to Navkaar Hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)