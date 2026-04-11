Tragedy Strikes in Mumbai: Slab Collapse Claims Life
A 75-year-old man, Susai Daevdas Kaunder, died in Mumbai's Bhandup area after a slab from a two-storey residential structure fell on him. The incident happened at Tulshipada in Patkar Compound, and he was declared dead at Navkaar Hospital.
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- India
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where a 75-year-old man lost his life following a structural mishap. The victim, Susai Daevdas Kaunder, was struck by a slab collapse in a two-storey building on Saturday morning.
According to local officials, the incident occurred at Tulshipada in Patkar Compound shortly before 9:45 am. The upper floor's slab unexpectedly gave way, resulting in critical injuries to Kaunder.
Emergency services rushed him to Navkaar Hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse to prevent further tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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