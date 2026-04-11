Empowering Education: Punjab's Boost for Underprivileged Students

The Punjab government has made a significant move by allocating nearly Rs 13 crore to the pre-matric scholarship scheme. This vital funding is set to benefit over 92,000 students across the state.

Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur announced the disbursement for the financial year 2025-26, specifically targeting students from Scheduled Caste communities. This financial aid is poised to help numerous families cover costs associated with education, such as books and uniforms.

The state government expressed its strong commitment to ensuring no child is denied education due to financial constraints. The scholarship serves as a critical lifeline, empowering underprivileged students to pursue their studies and subsequently strengthening the state's education sector.