Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies Support for DMK with Promises of Progress

Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a spirited campaign drive on Saturday, sought votes for the DMK's Manachanallur candidate, Kathiravan, while appealing for a larger victory margin in the coming elections. In a public statement, Stalin reminisced about Kathiravan's previous win with a 60,000-vote lead and urged supporters to elevate this to 100,000 votes in the upcoming polls.

Stalin further extolled Kathiravan as a widely recognized entity within the constituency, lauding his accessibility and commitment to public service. Highlighting the administration's infrastructural accomplishments, he noted the execution of ₹55 crore worth of works in local government schools. Udhayanidhi praised Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for delivering on electoral promises, including financial assistance programs for women, and outlined plans including ₹2,000 payments for women, the construction of 10 lakh homes, free laptops for 35 lakh students, and distribution of household coupons under various schemes.

Speaking with assurance, Udhayanidhi expressed faith in the Chief Minister's capabilities and urged a vote for the DMK's symbol of 'Rising Sun' to maintain political momentum in Tamil Nadu. He criticized the Union government's election season focus while neglecting real financial support for the state. He highlighted BJP's indirect entry attempts via the AIADMK and framed the polls as a critical contest between the choices of Tamil Nadu and Delhi. An appeal was made to voters to reaffirm the state's autonomy by supporting DMK's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)