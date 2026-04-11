Left Menu

Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Champion of Equality & Social Justice

Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule on his 199th birth anniversary, acknowledging his efforts towards fighting discrimination and promoting equality and justice. Phule's legacy as a social reformer and advocate for marginalized communities continues to inspire new generations in their quest for social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:53 IST
Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Champion of Equality & Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the legendary social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his 199th birth anniversary. Celebrated for his relentless struggle against discrimination, Phule is hailed as a guiding light on the path to social equality and justice.

Born in Maharashtra in 1827, Phule dedicated his life to establishing social justice, challenging caste discrimination, and fighting against social evils and superstitions. His efforts greatly contributed to raising awareness around social equality and women's empowerment. Both leaders highlighted Phule's ideals, emphasizing their continued significance.

In a statement, the Congress party recalled Phule as a pioneer of social justice whose vision for equality and dignity continues to inspire efforts towards a fairer society. As a commemoration, Gandhi and the opposition leader in Lok Sabha also honored Phule with floral tributes at Prerna Sthal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Fleets

Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Flee...

 India
2
Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

 India
3
Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

 Global
4
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026