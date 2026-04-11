Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Champion of Equality & Social Justice
Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule on his 199th birth anniversary, acknowledging his efforts towards fighting discrimination and promoting equality and justice. Phule's legacy as a social reformer and advocate for marginalized communities continues to inspire new generations in their quest for social justice.
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On Saturday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the legendary social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his 199th birth anniversary. Celebrated for his relentless struggle against discrimination, Phule is hailed as a guiding light on the path to social equality and justice.
Born in Maharashtra in 1827, Phule dedicated his life to establishing social justice, challenging caste discrimination, and fighting against social evils and superstitions. His efforts greatly contributed to raising awareness around social equality and women's empowerment. Both leaders highlighted Phule's ideals, emphasizing their continued significance.
In a statement, the Congress party recalled Phule as a pioneer of social justice whose vision for equality and dignity continues to inspire efforts towards a fairer society. As a commemoration, Gandhi and the opposition leader in Lok Sabha also honored Phule with floral tributes at Prerna Sthal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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