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Tragic Death at Kannur Dental College Sparks Probe into Faculty Harassment

Police have launched an investigation into Kannur Dental College after Nithin Raj RL, a first-year student, allegedly died by suicide due to emotional harassment by faculty. The incident has sparked suspensions, political outcry, and demands for a thorough probe into the alleged caste and complexion-based discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:50 IST
Tragic Death at Kannur Dental College Sparks Probe into Faculty Harassment
  • Country:
  • India

Kannur's Chakkarakkal police have initiated a probe following the death of Nithin Raj RL, a dental college student, who allegedly died by suicide. The investigation comes after allegations from his family and friends about emotional harassment by faculty.

The student, identified as a native of Thiruvananthapuram, faced harassment over his dark complexion and socio-economic background. This, his family claims, led to his demise. Suspensions have been issued to two faculty members, but calls for a deeper inquiry into the caste and complexion-based harassment persist.

Political leaders and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission have demanded a thorough investigation, emphasizing the importance of bringing those responsible to justice and preventing such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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