Tragic Death at Kannur Dental College Sparks Probe into Faculty Harassment

Kannur's Chakkarakkal police have initiated a probe following the death of Nithin Raj RL, a dental college student, who allegedly died by suicide. The investigation comes after allegations from his family and friends about emotional harassment by faculty.

The student, identified as a native of Thiruvananthapuram, faced harassment over his dark complexion and socio-economic background. This, his family claims, led to his demise. Suspensions have been issued to two faculty members, but calls for a deeper inquiry into the caste and complexion-based harassment persist.

Political leaders and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission have demanded a thorough investigation, emphasizing the importance of bringing those responsible to justice and preventing such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)