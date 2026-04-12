Tragic Death at Kannur Dental College Sparks Probe into Faculty Harassment
Police have launched an investigation into Kannur Dental College after Nithin Raj RL, a first-year student, allegedly died by suicide due to emotional harassment by faculty. The incident has sparked suspensions, political outcry, and demands for a thorough probe into the alleged caste and complexion-based discrimination.
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Kannur's Chakkarakkal police have initiated a probe following the death of Nithin Raj RL, a dental college student, who allegedly died by suicide. The investigation comes after allegations from his family and friends about emotional harassment by faculty.
The student, identified as a native of Thiruvananthapuram, faced harassment over his dark complexion and socio-economic background. This, his family claims, led to his demise. Suspensions have been issued to two faculty members, but calls for a deeper inquiry into the caste and complexion-based harassment persist.
Political leaders and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission have demanded a thorough investigation, emphasizing the importance of bringing those responsible to justice and preventing such incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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