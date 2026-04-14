Tragedy Strikes Turkish School in Sanliurfa: Former Student Opens Fire
A 19-year-old former student opened fire at a school in Sanliurfa, Turkey, wounding at least 16 people before killing himself. Authorities reported that the attack left students and teachers injured, with 12 receiving treatment in the hospital. The incident has sparked concern and questions about school safety.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a chilling turn of events, a 19-year-old former student opened fire at a school in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa. Armed with a rifle, the teenager wounded at least 16 individuals, including both students and teachers.
The governor of Sanliurfa, Hasan Sildak, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, noting that 12 of the victims were still hospitalized following the attack. The shooter ultimately killed himself when confronted by the police, as the tragic scene unfolded in the Siverek district.
This shocking event has stirred profound concern, prompting urgent discussions about the need for enhanced safety measures in educational institutions across the region.
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- school shooting
- Turkey
- Sanliurfa
- teenager
- gun violence
- security
- education
- safety
- risk
- incident
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