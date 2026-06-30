New Federal Loan Rules Pressure U.S. Universities

The U.S. Education Department is finalizing federal loan rules linking school loan access to graduate earnings. If institutions fail to meet the earnings threshold, they face losing loan program eligibility. The Trump administration pushes these regulations as part of broader efforts to address college policies and funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Education Department Said On Monday It Was Finalizing New Federal Student Loan Rules That Would Tie Schools Federal Loan Access To The Earning Power Of Graduates | Updated: 30-06-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 08:54 IST
New Federal Loan Rules Pressure U.S. Universities
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The U.S. Education Department is set to finalize new rules that could dramatically influence the way colleges and universities handle federal student loans. Starting July 1, schools will be required to prove that their graduates earn significantly more than their counterparts with lower-level education diplomas, linking their federal loan accessibility directly to graduate earnings.

These new regulations, under the Student Tuition and Transparency System (STATS) and Earnings Accountability rule, could see programs losing federal Direct Loan program eligibility if they do not demonstrate adequate returns on investment for graduates over two out of three consecutive years. Institutions failing for three years could also lose Title IV eligibility, impacting broader funding avenues like Pell Grants.

The Trump administration's move aligns with its ongoing scrutiny of higher education, responding to various institutional policies and protest activities. The administration has consistently pushed for changes citing reasons including anti-Semitism and campus protests, with courts in some cases overturning funding freezes. This highlights ongoing tensions between federal governance and university autonomy.

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