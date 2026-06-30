Key Updates in Health Sector: From Ebola to Drug Trials and Regulatory Changes

This summary covers recent news in the health sector, including Ebola cases in Congo, developments in cancer trials, drug regulatory changes, buyouts in the biotech industry, and significant policy shifts. Key highlights are the Ebola outbreak in Congo, head and neck cancer trial advancements, and the closure of certain drug discovery programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Congo Says Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases At | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:29 IST
Key Updates in Health Sector: From Ebola to Drug Trials and Regulatory Changes
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The Democratic Republic of Congo reports a rising number of confirmed Ebola cases, now totaling 1,274, with 360 deaths. Public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital Kinshasa, are banned as a preventive measure.

Natera and Aveta Biomics have partnered for a late-stage head and neck cancer trial to enhance patient treatment monitoring. In parallel, the FDA is reviewing Sandoz's generic GLP-1 drugs that promise competition in obesity treatment.

Several companies are reshaping the biotech landscape through acquisitions and strategic shifts. Zymeworks ventures into the respiratory segment through a $929 million acquisition of Theravance Biopharma, while Ipsen expands its oncology pipeline acquiring Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million.

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