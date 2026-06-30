Key Updates in Health Sector: From Ebola to Drug Trials and Regulatory Changes

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Congo Says Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases At

The Democratic Republic of Congo reports a rising number of confirmed Ebola cases, now totaling 1,274, with 360 deaths. Public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital Kinshasa, are banned as a preventive measure.

Natera and Aveta Biomics have partnered for a late-stage head and neck cancer trial to enhance patient treatment monitoring. In parallel, the FDA is reviewing Sandoz's generic GLP-1 drugs that promise competition in obesity treatment.

Several companies are reshaping the biotech landscape through acquisitions and strategic shifts. Zymeworks ventures into the respiratory segment through a $929 million acquisition of Theravance Biopharma, while Ipsen expands its oncology pipeline acquiring Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million.