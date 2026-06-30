Yogi Adityanath Drives Development Boom in Rampur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled plans for a significant development drive in Rampur, announcing that 102 projects, valued at more than Rs 690 crore, are set to either commence or have their foundation stones laid. These efforts, covering the Milak and Bilaspur assembly constituencies, mark a substantial stride in Rampur's development journey.

The Chief Minister took to social media platform X to emphasize the boost these projects provide in improving public welfare and convenience. 'These development-oriented projects are born from a commitment to public service and will enhance the quality of life while strengthening Uttar Pradesh's resolve for development,' he stated.

In parallel, Adityanath is gearing up for the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign,' launching on July 1. He urged collaboration between teachers and parents to ensure school attendance, advocating for an educational environment that extends beyond academic performance to foster genuine interest in learning among children. (ANI)