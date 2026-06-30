World Bank Group Opens Madrid Office to Boost Global Investment

The World Bank Group has opened a new office in Madrid, strengthening its long-standing partnership with Spain and creating a new gateway for investment that supports economic growth and job creation across emerging markets. The Madrid office brings together the World Bank Group's institutions under one roof, making it easier for the Spanish government, businesses, universities and civil society organisations to work with the institution. Spanish companies and investors will also have direct access to financing, risk management tools and market expertise that can help expand investments in developing economies.

Private sector investment takes centre stage

Spain has worked alongside the World Bank Group for nearly 70 years, supporting development through financing, technical expertise and private sector partnerships. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) have each built investment portfolios of around $5 billion with Spanish companies operating in emerging markets.

The new office is expected to build on those partnerships while encouraging greater investment beyond Latin America into regions such as Africa. The World Bank Group believes Spain's experience in sectors including infrastructure, water, tourism and manufacturing can help unlock private investment that creates businesses, jobs and stronger local economies.

Focus on sustainable development and economic growth

IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop said the Madrid office reflects the shared commitment of Spain and the World Bank Group to promoting private sector-led growth. He said closer cooperation with Spanish investors and institutions will help mobilise more private capital and turn investment opportunities into lasting economic development.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Carlos Cuerpo, said the new office would strengthen links between European development finance and emerging markets in Latin America and Africa while reinforcing Spain's position as a centre for multilateral cooperation. As a shareholder in the World Bank Group, Spain also continues to support initiatives focused on sustainable finance, climate adaptation, infrastructure, healthcare, migration and helping countries address debt challenges.