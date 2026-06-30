World Bank Says Food Reforms Could Create 5 Million Jobs by 2050

The Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region could create around 5 million new jobs by 2050 by investing in stronger agriculture and food systems, according to a new World Bank Group report titled Building Food Security, Creating Jobs.

The report says ambitious investment combined with business climate reforms can improve food security, strengthen rural economies and generate employment, particularly for young people. It also warns that urgent action is needed as food demand across the region is expected to increase by 67% by 2050, placing additional pressure on already stretched food systems.

Rising food insecurity calls for urgent investment

The findings show that 18% of the region's population now faces some level of food insecurity, the highest level recorded so far. In comparison, 42% of people cannot afford a nutritious diet, including many living in middle-income countries. Conflict remains the leading cause of severe hunger, though high food prices and poor nutrition continue to affect communities across the region.

The World Bank estimates that investing an additional US$12 billion each year in water-efficient irrigation, agricultural innovation, and supportive policy reforms could more than double fruit and vegetable production and increase cereal yields by 72% by 2050. These investments would also help reduce pressure on groundwater and strengthen the region's long-term food supply.

Expanding agrifood industries could boost employment

The agrifood sector already employs about 63 million people, representing nearly three in every ten workers across the region. While traditional farming jobs are gradually declining, employment in food processing, transport, logistics and food services is expanding at twice the global average, creating new opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

The report also recommends improving logistics networks, reducing food waste and encouraging healthier food consumption to strengthen nutrition while making better use of natural and financial resources. According to World Bank Regional Director for the Planet Department Mesky Bhrane, coordinated investments and reforms can build more resilient agriculture, improve food security and connect millions of farmers with new economic opportunities through the World Bank Group's AgriConnect initiative.