World Bank Says Food Reforms Could Create 5 Million Jobs by 2050

Conflict remains the leading cause of severe hunger, though high food prices and poor nutrition continue to affect communities across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:29 IST
World Bank Says Food Reforms Could Create 5 Million Jobs by 2050
Image Credit: ChatGPT

The Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region could create around 5 million new jobs by 2050 by investing in stronger agriculture and food systems, according to a new World Bank Group report titled Building Food Security, Creating Jobs.

The report says ambitious investment combined with business climate reforms can improve food security, strengthen rural economies and generate employment, particularly for young people. It also warns that urgent action is needed as food demand across the region is expected to increase by 67% by 2050, placing additional pressure on already stretched food systems.

Rising food insecurity calls for urgent investment

The findings show that 18% of the region's population now faces some level of food insecurity, the highest level recorded so far. In comparison, 42% of people cannot afford a nutritious diet, including many living in middle-income countries. Conflict remains the leading cause of severe hunger, though high food prices and poor nutrition continue to affect communities across the region.

The World Bank estimates that investing an additional US$12 billion each year in water-efficient irrigation, agricultural innovation, and supportive policy reforms could more than double fruit and vegetable production and increase cereal yields by 72% by 2050. These investments would also help reduce pressure on groundwater and strengthen the region's long-term food supply.

Expanding agrifood industries could boost employment

The agrifood sector already employs about 63 million people, representing nearly three in every ten workers across the region. While traditional farming jobs are gradually declining, employment in food processing, transport, logistics and food services is expanding at twice the global average, creating new opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

The report also recommends improving logistics networks, reducing food waste and encouraging healthier food consumption to strengthen nutrition while making better use of natural and financial resources. According to World Bank Regional Director for the Planet Department Mesky Bhrane, coordinated investments and reforms can build more resilient agriculture, improve food security and connect millions of farmers with new economic opportunities through the World Bank Group's AgriConnect initiative.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026