Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Nationwide Support Amidst Exam Scandal
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent social activist in India, was moved to a hospital against his wishes on the 21st day of a hunger strike. His protest, demanding the resignation of the education minister over exam paper leaks, has gained widespread attention, challenging the Indian government and drawing nationwide support.
- Country:
- India
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized against his wishes on Saturday, marking the 21st day of his hunger strike against India's federal education minister. Wangchuk's protest highlights growing discontent over leaked exam papers that have impacted millions of students.
The hunger strike has captured national attention, rallying support against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Despite warnings about his health, Wangchuk refused medical treatment, emphasizing the urgency of his demands.
The Delhi High Court intervened for Wangchuk's health, while CJP supporters continue protests. Amidst mounting pressure, activists plan to march to parliament demanding the resignation of the education minister and exam reforms.
ALSO READ
-
Controversy Erupts Over Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Medical Report
-
New Delhi Police Chief Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
-
Police Action on Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Political Outcry
-
Hunger for Change: Sonam Wangchuk's Protest Gains National Attention
-
Protests and Tensions: CJP's Unapproved March Amid Monsoon Session