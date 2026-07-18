Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Nationwide Support Amidst Exam Scandal

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent social activist in India, was moved to a hospital against his wishes on the 21st day of a hunger strike. His protest, demanding the resignation of the education minister over exam paper leaks, has gained widespread attention, challenging the Indian government and drawing nationwide support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:47 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Nationwide Support Amidst Exam Scandal
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized against his wishes on Saturday, marking the 21st day of his hunger strike against India's federal education minister. Wangchuk's protest highlights growing discontent over leaked exam papers that have impacted millions of students.

The hunger strike has captured national attention, rallying support against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Despite warnings about his health, Wangchuk refused medical treatment, emphasizing the urgency of his demands.

The Delhi High Court intervened for Wangchuk's health, while CJP supporters continue protests. Amidst mounting pressure, activists plan to march to parliament demanding the resignation of the education minister and exam reforms.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026