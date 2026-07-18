Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Nationwide Support Amidst Exam Scandal

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized against his wishes on Saturday, marking the 21st day of his hunger strike against India's federal education minister. Wangchuk's protest highlights growing discontent over leaked exam papers that have impacted millions of students.

The hunger strike has captured national attention, rallying support against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Despite warnings about his health, Wangchuk refused medical treatment, emphasizing the urgency of his demands.

The Delhi High Court intervened for Wangchuk's health, while CJP supporters continue protests. Amidst mounting pressure, activists plan to march to parliament demanding the resignation of the education minister and exam reforms.