Hunger for Change: Sonam Wangchuk's Protest Gains National Attention

Authorities in Delhi moved activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike protesting exam paper leaks. His campaign, in solidarity with the youth group CJP, demands Education Minister Pradhan's resignation. The protest spotlights growing dissatisfaction with the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:08 IST
Hunger for Change: Sonam Wangchuk's Protest Gains National Attention
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have transferred the prominent social activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital against his wishes as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of a hunger strike. This protest was initiated to demand the resignation of the federal education minister following significant exam paper leaks.

Sonam Wangchuk, 59, began fasting in solidarity with the youth collective, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing leaked exam papers affecting millions. Wangchuk's protest poses a notable challenge to PM Modi’s administration, garnering vast online support and attention.

Footage revealed heavy security forces, using sheets as barriers, removing Wangchuk from the protest site. Despite expressing his desire to stay, authorities, citing health concerns and court orders, moved him to a government hospital. Later, CJP supporters vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

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