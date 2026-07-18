Police Action on Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Political Outcry

In a controversial move, Delhi Police intervened to escort activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital from his protest site at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk, engaged in a 20-day hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, was facing severe health risks. The move has drawn ire from across the political spectrum, particularly from Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Gandhi decried the action as antagonistic, emphasizing the Modi government's alleged penchant for 'Asatya' (falsehood) and 'Hinsa' (violence). He underlined that core issues like paper leaks, rising education costs, and student suicides must be addressed. Such police action, he asserted, will not deter student protests.

The Congress party has amplified calls for Minister Pradhan's resignation, citing the need for accountability in the wake of educational controversies. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticized the government for squashing peaceful protests with undue force. Meanwhile, Wangchuk remains under medical observation for dehydration and low potassium levels, while protests persist regarding the educational system's failings.