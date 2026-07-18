Police Action on Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Political Outcry
Rahul Gandhi criticized the police's action of removing activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar during his hunger strike, citing it as unfair. Protests continue over education issues, with opposition demanding education minister's resignation before Parliament's session. Critics label the move a breach of peaceful protest rights.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move, Delhi Police intervened to escort activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital from his protest site at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk, engaged in a 20-day hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, was facing severe health risks. The move has drawn ire from across the political spectrum, particularly from Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Gandhi decried the action as antagonistic, emphasizing the Modi government's alleged penchant for 'Asatya' (falsehood) and 'Hinsa' (violence). He underlined that core issues like paper leaks, rising education costs, and student suicides must be addressed. Such police action, he asserted, will not deter student protests.
The Congress party has amplified calls for Minister Pradhan's resignation, citing the need for accountability in the wake of educational controversies. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticized the government for squashing peaceful protests with undue force. Meanwhile, Wangchuk remains under medical observation for dehydration and low potassium levels, while protests persist regarding the educational system's failings.
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