NDA's 'Mangal Milan': Strategic Rebranding Amid Political Transition

The NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting will celebrate Narendra Modi's tenure while welcoming new BJP Rajya Sabha members. Meanwhile, the new NCPI faction, though supporting NDA, remains absent due to procedural delays, focusing on legislative efficiency and regional governance rather than escalating local disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 21:07 IST
NDA's 'Mangal Milan': Strategic Rebranding Amid Political Transition
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is set to host its rebranded weekly strategy meeting, now called 'Mangal Milan', on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building. The gathering, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in the GMC. Balayogi Auditorium, serves a dual function. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to formally greet new BJP Rajya Sabha members, including some former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs.

Simultaneously, alliance partners will pass a congratulatory motion to honor Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This will be followed by a keynote address from Modi himself. While the meeting aims to showcase the alliance's unity, the newly formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI)—consisting of 20 breakaway Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs—will notably be absent. The Lok Sabha Speaker has yet to formally recognize this faction's merger under the NCPI banner, leaving the group in a procedural limbo.

On Sunday, the rebel faction held its inaugural independent parliamentary party meeting under veteran lawmaker Sudeep Bandyopadhyay's leadership. The group confirmed that their seating arrangements and division numbers have been officially integrated into the house layout. NCPI leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay emphasized that, despite supporting the ruling coalition, their focus remains on ensuring legislative smooth-running and addressing local governance issues in West Bengal. They aim to resolve regional concerns locally rather than escalating them to the national level. The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, will mark the parliamentary debut of the NCPI, aligning with the National Democratic Alliance.

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