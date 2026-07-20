Opposition Gears Up Amidst Parliament Turbulence and Space Explorations

Leaders of the opposition are convening on Tuesday at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Their goal is to strategize for the second day of the current monsoon session in Parliament. These meetings are a staple of parliamentary sessions, allowing opposition members to fine-tune their approaches.

The initial day of the monsoon session was marred by disruptions, as opposition members voiced demands regarding the NEET-UG paper leak and allegations of embezzlement linked to the Ram Mandir donations. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were subject to interruptions and were adjourned for the rest of the day. The opposition's criticisms targeted government actions, amplifying their demands.

At the onset of this session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media, underscored the nation’s recent achievements both nationally and internationally. He praised the progress marked by an Indian citizen's venture to the International Space Station last year and hailed the historic achievement by Skyroot, a burgeoning private space startup. This success story was particularly noted for the young average age of its team, which he depicted as a beacon of national confidence.

Prime Minister Modi attributed these entrepreneurial victories to strategic policy changes instituted by the government. Meanwhile, criticism from Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge centered on Modi's previous remarks. Kharge accused him of sidestepping crucial issues, challenging the PM's credibility and questioning his actions concerning controversial topics like the NEET examinations and alleged misconduct in the Ram Mandir Trust.

Kharge addressed Modi directly, questioning his past promises and referring to unresolved issues affecting citizens. He called out members of the PM’s party for alleged corruption and highlighted the plight of students affected by the NEET controversy. This monsoon session is set to continue until August 13, amid these ongoing political narratives.