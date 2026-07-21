India Leads BRICS Health Dialogue: Pioneering Global Health Strategies

India, under its BRICS 2026 leadership, is orchestrating a pivotal health dialogue by hosting the Sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting in Chandigarh from July 22-24. This assembly will witness the confluence of health ministers and key officials from BRICS nations aimed at fortifying cooperation in health security, pandemic readiness, and digital health.

During a press briefing in Chandigarh, Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, highlighted India's resolve to champion global health priorities under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.' Discussions will focus on pandemic preparedness, access to affordable medicines, and integrative medicine, alongside promoting universal health coverage.

India’s strategic health agenda for BRICS includes nine priority areas, such as the BRICS TB Research Network and initiatives promoting mental wellness. The meeting underscores BRICS' commitment to enhancing global health systems, contributing significantly to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.