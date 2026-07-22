EU Sanctions Journey: Navigating Compromises and Challenges
EU ambassadors are in talks to agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia, with Greece posing significant opposition due to concerns over LNG restrictions. This package, targeting Russia's banking sector, adds to the ongoing collective efforts to pressure Moscow amid geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Greece
The European Union's ongoing battle to cripple Russia's financial mechanisms gathers new momentum as ambassadors convene for a crucial meeting on Wednesday. The meeting aims to iron out a compromise with Greece regarding the proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia.
Targeting the Russian banking sector, the EU diplomats seek to intensify pressure on Moscow at a time when the country's financial vulnerabilities are under global scrutiny. However, resistance from Greece, primarily due to its concerns over the planned restrictions on Russian LNG supplies, poses a substantial challenge to reaching a consensus.
As the EU endeavors to enforce stricter sanctions, new divides within the bloc emerge. Economic pressure on Moscow continues to increase, particularly through the financial and energy sectors, with the latest sanctions package notably impacting Russian banks and cryptocurrency networks.
ALSO READ
-
Zelenskiy Appoints Young General Amid Major Military Shake-Up
-
Zelenskiy Appoints Young General Amid Military Leadership Overhaul in Ukraine
-
Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Online Retail Giant Wildberries
-
Russia's 'Irresponsible' Military Maneuvers Stir British Concerns
-
Significant Decline in China's Iranian Oil Purchases