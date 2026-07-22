EU Sanctions Journey: Navigating Compromises and Challenges

The European Union's ongoing battle to cripple Russia's financial mechanisms gathers new momentum as ambassadors convene for a crucial meeting on Wednesday. The meeting aims to iron out a compromise with Greece regarding the proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia.

Targeting the Russian banking sector, the EU diplomats seek to intensify pressure on Moscow at a time when the country's financial vulnerabilities are under global scrutiny. However, resistance from Greece, primarily due to its concerns over the planned restrictions on Russian LNG supplies, poses a substantial challenge to reaching a consensus.

As the EU endeavors to enforce stricter sanctions, new divides within the bloc emerge. Economic pressure on Moscow continues to increase, particularly through the financial and energy sectors, with the latest sanctions package notably impacting Russian banks and cryptocurrency networks.